3 injured in shooting outside Utah concert

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A shooting outside a Utah concert has injured three people.

Calls of shots fired were reported at 10:13 p.m. Friday outside The Complex, a large club in Salt Lake City, where the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia was performing.

No arrest has been reported yet.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia said someone in a white car that drove by the club started shooting and one of the victims returned fire.

The most serious injury was a gunshot wound to the chest, Valencia said, but "all are expected to recover," according to police update.

The police update said the shooting "occurred after an argument on the street and is possibly gang related."