Jerry Sandusky, shown during his trial in 2012, will be resentenced in Pennsylvania Friday. Photo by George M Powers/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jerry Sandusky, the former Pennsylvania State University assistant football coach who was convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing 10 boys, will be resentenced Friday.

The case, which led to the Penn State's football team being stripped of scholarships and banned from bowl games for several years, designated the longtime coach as a violent sexual predator.

He initially was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on 45 counts, but an appeals court in Pennsylvania ruled the sentencing unconstitutional. A Superior Court also ruled in February the mandatory minimums in the case were not properly applied.

Sandusky's current attorney, Al Lindsay, said in February that he hopes the hearing would lead to a reduced sentence for his client. Courts in the past have repeatedly denied Sandusky a new trial on those counts, though.

"He's disappointed, but we're in for the long haul with this, and Jerry understands that it's going to be a long fight," Lindsay said the denial of a new trial and resentencing at the Centre County Courthouse.

The hearing threatens to overshadow one of the high points of the Penn State football program's re-emergence after crippling NCAA sanctions from Sandusky's 2012 case. The 9-1 Nittany Lions, ranked No. 9 in the latest polls, play No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) Saturday with an outside shot at entering the national championship playoff picture.