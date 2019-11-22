Jerry Sandusky keeps maximum penalty in sex assault resentencing

Jerry Sandusky, shown during his trial in 2012, was resentenced to the maximum penalty Friday for sex assault. File Photo by George M Powers/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jerry Sandusky, the former Pennsylvania State University assistant football coach who was convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing 10 boys, was resentenced Friday to at least 30 years in state prison.

The case, which led to the Penn State's football team being stripped of scholarships and banned from bowl games for several years, designated the longtime coach as a violent sexual predator.

He initially was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on 45 counts, but an appeals court in Pennsylvania ruled the sentencing unconstitutional. A Superior Court also ruled in February the mandatory minimums in the case were not properly applied.

On Friday, Forest County Judge Maureen Skerda issued a maximum sentence of 60 years again, the same penalty he got in 2012. Sandusky received credit for 2,712 days served.

"I apologize that I'm unable to admit remorse for something I didn't do," Sandusky told the judge before she announced her decision. He added later: "No matter what, nobody or nothing will be able to take away what's in my heart."

Sandusky maintains he is innocent of the charges. His attorney Al Lindsay said he is still hoping for a new trial to exonerate his client.

The Penn State football program has re-emergence after crippling NCAA sanctions from Sandusky's case. The 9-1 Nittany Lions, ranked No. 9 in the latest polls, play No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) Saturday with an outside shot at entering the national championship playoff picture.