Watch live: Trump honors Alison Krauss, Jon Voight, others with National Medal of the Arts

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday will award the National Medal of the Arts and the National Humanities Medal for the first time since he took office.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. EST in the East Room of the White House.

Among the winners of the National Medal of Arts are country singer Alison Krauss, philanthropist Sharon Percy Rockefeller, the musicians of the U.S. military and actor Jon Voight. The National Humanities Medal recipients include the Claremont Institute, philanthropist Teresa Lozano Long, chef Patrick J. O'Connell and author James Patterson.

Both medals have typically been awarded annually by sitting presidents since the 1980s.