Sheriff: Shooter used 'ghost gun' in California high school shooting

Police said they're attempting to determine who assembled the kit gun. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The teenager who opened fire at a Southern California high school last week killing two people used unregistered parts to build what sheriff's officials are describing as a "ghost gun."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Thursday said the shooter, Nathaniel Berhow, used a "kit gun" to carry out the shooting Nov. 14 at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Police said the 16-year-old used the .45-caliber gun to shoot five classmates, killing two, before turning the gun on himself.

He died of a gunshot wound to the head a day later.

Because it was a kit gun, Villanueva said the firearm was unregistered.

"The mystery is trying to piece together who assembled what and at what point in time," he said.

"They're sold as a kit. You can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself and then you have a gun that is not registered and no one knows that you have it, and that is very dangerous."

He said customers can buy kit guns that are already 80 percent assembled at gun shows.

Police said they found multiple weapons owned by Berhow's late father at the teen's home. Many were unregistered.

Investigators, trying to determine a motive for the shooting, are attempting to gain access to the teen's cellphone.