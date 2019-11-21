Nov. 21 (UPI) -- One day after she was indicted on 11 federal counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, reports said Thursday.

The charges involve the sales of her Healthy Holly line of children's books.

Pugh was set to appear in court Thursday afternoon, and was expected to plead guilty to at least some of the charges. The Wall Street Journal, WBAL-TV and Washington Post all reported the plea deal.

"I think there's a plea agreement in place, and we know that because this case, it's scheduling is skipping earlier parts of the process," Baltimore attorney Andrew Alperstein said. "The initial appearance is being done at the same time as the arraignment -- that doesn't normally happen that way, and usually the only reason that happens is if she's going to plead guilty."

Other observers said the unique agenda could indicate a not guilty plea, followed by a discussion of bail and future court dates.

Pugh was charged Wednesday in a 34-page indictment based on what prosecutors said was years of investigation. The charges say Pugh was involved in a corrupt scheme involving her book sales and used proceeds to enrich and promote herself. The scheme, prosecutors said, included $500,000 for 100,000 books sold to the University of Maryland Medical System while she was a board member on a Senate committee that partly funded the hospital.

Prosecutors said Pugh sometimes failed to print or deliver sold books and avoided public payment disclosures to avoid paying taxes. She has so far returned $100,000.

Pugh, 69, became mayor of Baltimore in 2016 and resigned after her home was raided by federal agents in April.