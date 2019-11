Two T-38 Talon jets, similar to the ones pictured, crashed Thursday in Oklahoma. File Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An "aircraft mishap" during a training mission at Oklahoma's Vance Air Force Base left two airmen dead, military officials said Thursday.

The crash involving two T-38 Talon jets happened at about 9:10 a.m. There were two people on board each aircraft at the time.

Vance Air Force Base officials didn't offer details on the status of the other two service members.

Officials were investigating the cause of the incident.