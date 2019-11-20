President Donald Trump (R) sits alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook at a White House meeting in March. The two are expected to tour an Apple manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel to Austin Wednesday afternoon to join Apple chief executive Tim Cook on a tour of an Apple manufacturing facility where the tech giant will begin expansion of its campus there.

The tour comes at the height of the House impeachment inquiry where U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland delivered testimony claiming that Trump wanted Ukraine to conduct an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in exchange for U.S. help.

Trump is expected to be in Austin for 2 1/2 hours and travel by motorcade to Apple, where he will connect with Cook.

Apple announced Wednesday the start of construction on its Austin campus where it will make Mac Pro computers.

"Building the Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity," Cook said in a statement. "With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home.

"Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America's innovation story," Cook continued.

Apple said last year it will invest $1 billion into its 133-acre Austin campus that will accommodate 5,000 employees at first with the ability to expand to 15,000 employees in the future.

Apple also is making expansion at its facilities in Boulder, Colo., Culver City, Calif., New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Seattle.