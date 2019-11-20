Trump says Apple may receive tariff exemptions during tour of Austin campus

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Wednesday the White House before leaving for a day trip to Austin, Texas, to visit an Apple manufacturing center. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump suggested Apple may receive exemptions in the next round of Chinese tariffs while touring the company's manufacturing campus in Texas on Wednesday.

As he toured the Austin facility with Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of planned expansions, Trump told reporters that his administration would "look into" providing protections to the company, saying the United States must treat Apple on "a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung."

"When you build in the United States, you don't have to worry about tariffs," he said. "We're honored that you're doing what you're doing."

Trump also stated that China was not meeting U.S. desires in ongoing trade talks between the two nations.

"China would much rather make a trade deal than I would," he said. "I don't think they're stepping up to the level that I want."

Apple announced Wednesday it would begin expanding the Austin campus, which will assemble Mac Pro computers.

"Building the Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity," Cook said in a statement. "With the construction of our new campus in Austin now underway, Apple is deepening our close bond with the city and the talented and diverse workforce that calls it home.

"Responsible for 2.4 million American jobs and counting, Apple is eager to write our next chapter here and to keep contributing to America's innovation story."

The company said last year it will invest $1 billion in the 133-acre campus, which will accommodate 5,000 employees at first and have capacity to add 15,000 more. Apple is also expanding facilities in Boulder, Colo.; Culver City, Calif.; New York City; Pittsburgh; San Diego and Seattle.