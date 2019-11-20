Survey: Counties with majority Hispanic, black, native populations on the rise

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. counties with majority Hispanic, black or native populations has increased by 41 over the past two decades, a Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday said.

Pew's report cites U.S. Census Bureau data showing there were 151 U.S. counties where Hispanic, black, Native American and Native Alaskan people made up a majority of the population, up from 110 in 2000.

Of those 151 counties, 69 were majority Hispanic, 72 were majority black and 10 were majority Native American and Native Alaskan in 2018.

Pew's research found the number of majority Hispanic counties increased from 34 to 69 from 2000 to 2018, while majority black counties rose from 65 to 72. Majority Native American and Native Alaskan counties saw a net population loss from 2000 to 2018 with San Juan County, Utah's Native American population falling from 55 percent to 47 percent, lowering the number of majority counties to 10.

Most of the majority Hispanic counties were located in the southern and western United States, while seven counties in Mississippi, two in Alabama and one in Virginia accounted for the highest populations of black residents, each totaling about 70 percent.

All of the majority native populations were located on or near reservation land in the West and Midwest, with each having populations of fewer than 20,000 people, the research showed.