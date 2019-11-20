Happening Now
Watch live: Key witness Gordon Sondland testifies at House impeachment hearing
Trending

Trending Stories

House sends Senate stopgap bill to avert government shutdown
House sends Senate stopgap bill to avert government shutdown
2 U.S. service members killed in Afghan chopper crash
2 U.S. service members killed in Afghan chopper crash
State Department deputy resigns after report questions resume
State Department deputy resigns after report questions resume
Trump visited hospital for 'interim check up,' president's physician says
Trump visited hospital for 'interim check up,' president's physician says
Prosecutors charge 2 NYC guards on duty during Jeffrey Epstein's death
Prosecutors charge 2 NYC guards on duty during Jeffrey Epstein's death

Photo Gallery

 
Charlize Theron honored at American Cinematheque Awards
Charlize Theron honored at American Cinematheque Awards

Latest News

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X top Grammy nominations
Harrison Ford asks dog to go on an adventure in 'Call of the Wild' trailer
Nationals' outfielder Gerardo Parra signs to play in Japan
Victoria Beckham says raising four kids requires 'crowd control'
Impeachment: Sondland says Giuliani ordered 'quid pro quo' with Ukraine
 
Back to Article
/