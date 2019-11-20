Mobile news consumption has grown substantially over the past six years, the survey showed. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Nearly 60 percent of Americans "often" read news on mobile devices -- nearly three times as many as those who said that six years ago, a new survey says.

Pew Research Center said in the poll 57 percent of respondents said they regularly read their news on smartphones or tablets. Just 30 percent said they do so on laptop or desktop computers. In 2013, just 21 percent said they often read news on their mobile devices.

Young adults between 18 and 29 are the main force behind the shift to mobile, the survey shows, with 72 percent saying they often see news on their devices -- compared to just 38 percent among adults 65 and older. The majority of Democrats (62 percent) and Republicans (53 percent) said the same thing -- along with 57 percent of both men and women.

The survey reflects a December Pew survey that showed one in five U.S. adults consumed news via social media.

Pew polled more than 5,000 U.S. adults for Tuesday's survey.