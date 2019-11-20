First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence help pack comfort bags that will be sent to more than 100 military installations around the world including Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait and Poland. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence assembled comfort kits for U.S. troops deployed overseas during the holidays at the American Red Cross' Washington, D.C., headquarters on Wednesday.

The pair were joined by a dozen Cabinet secretaries' spouses as they constructed the holiday care packages for troops stationed in Romania, Poland, Djibouti, Iraq and Kuwait.

"While most Americans are able to enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas with their families, we have thousands of American troops deployed overseas separated from their loved ones," Trump said. "It is important as Americans to do all we can to support our troops and their nation's freedoms."

The kits the group put together included personal hygiene items, snacks and games including playing cards.

Also packaged inside the kits was a note form Trump and Pence sending holiday wishes to the troops.

"Along with the spouses of the President's Cabinet and those of our courageous men and women in uniform, we packed this kit to express our gratitude for the innumerable sacrifices you have made in defense of our freedom," the note read. "We pray that during this Christmas season the love, respect and gratitude of our nation uplifts and protects you. May God continue to watch over you and all our nation's service members."

Wednesday marked the second year Trump and Pence participated in the program, which provides holiday-focused versions of the comfort kits the American Red Cross sends throughout the year.

"I encourage people everywhere to participate in an act of service this holiday season and give back to our military, who protect our nation's freedoms," Trump said. "One of the greatest privileges I have as first lady is traveling across our great nation and around the world, meeting troops and their families."