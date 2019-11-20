Impeachment: Sondland says Giuliani ordered 'quid pro quo' with Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is sworn in before testifying. Pool Photo by Erik S. Lesser/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told impeachment investigators Wednesday there was quid pro quo involving the Trump administration and Ukraine and that he opposed withholding aid to Kiev.

Sondland made the remarks in his opening statement before the House intelligence committee. His testimony is considered key to the investigation because he had direct contact with President Donald Trump and was present during pivotal moments that contributed to the whistle-blower report, which spawned the inquiry.

Sondland, who donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration, said he tried to ask why the aid was suspended -- and said it was tied to Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who was running a "shadow" foreign policy in Ukraine. He told the House panel he worked "diligently" to find out why.

"But I never received a clear answer," he said. "In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr. Guiliani had demanded."

The diplomat initially testified in his private deposition he didn't believe Trump threatened to withhold the military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked for Burisma. Sondland later amended his testimony, saying he told a Ukrainian official Kiev the aid wouldn't be released unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to investigate the Bidens.

"Mr. Giuliani's requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky," Sondland added in Wednesday's testimony. "Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Guiliani was expressing the desires of the president of the Untied States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president."

Democrats have emphasized the aid had bipartisan approval from Congress and was critical for Ukraine to repel Russian aggression in disputed border territories. More than 13,000 Ukrainians have died in fighting since 2014, they said, and withholding aid was a life-or-death proposition. Trump ultimately released the money on Sept. 11.

David Holmes, an aide at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, told investigators he overheard Sondland tell Trump in a phone call that Zelensky had committed to the investigations. Sondland didn't mention the exchange in his deposition or subsequent updates -- an issue expected to be addressed Wednesday by investigators on the panel.

Laura Cooper, David Hale

Lawmakers will hear from Cooper and Hale beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST. Cooper testified in her deposition last month that her role was to build "the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist Russian aggression."

RELATED Office of Management and Budget official testifies in impeachment inquiry

She is expected to be questioned about the delayed aid and her concerns. Cooper had testified she'd had a "very strong inference" that the aid was delayed after speaking with Volker. Text messages from Volker, she said, implied that Zelensky's meeting with Trump was conditioned on his willingness to investigate the Bidens.

Hale's questioning is expected to focus on the dismissal of Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Hale said in his deposition Yovanovitch had done "a very good job" prior to her replacement in May.