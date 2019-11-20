Impeachment: Gordon Sondland, 2 others testify in Congress

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has testified previously there was a connection between withheld military and and Trump requests for an investigation of the Bidens. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify publicly Wednesday in the House impeachment investigation, as one of three witnesses to President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Sondland's testimony is considered key to the investigation because he had direct contact with Trump and was physically present during pivotal moments that contributed to the whistle-blower report that spawned the inquiry.

Sondland will testify in the morning portion of the hearing. The afternoon session will feature testimony from Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary for defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs, and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

Morning Session - Gordon Sondland

Sondland, a major Trump donor who paid $1 million toward Trump's inauguration, was scheduled to begin testimony at 9 a.m. EST.

The diplomat testified in his private deposition he didn't believe Trump threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who worked for several years on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Sondland later amended his testimony and said he told a Ukrainian official Kiev would not receive the aid unless Zelensky promised to investigate the Bidens.

Democrats have emphasized the aid had bipartisan approval from Congress and was critical for Ukraine to repel Russian aggression in disputed border territories. More than 13,000 Ukrainians have died in fighting since 2014, they said, and withholding aid was a life-or-death proposition. Trump ultimately released the money on Sept. 11.

David Holmes, an aide at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, told investigators he overheard Sondland tell Trump in a phone call that Zelensky had committed to the investigations. Sondland didn't mention the exchange in his deposition or subsequent updates -- an issue expected to be addressed Wednesday by investigators on the panel.

Sondland is also believed to be part of the administration's "shadow" policy in Ukraine that Democrats argue ran counter official foreign policy. He also worked with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Afternoon Session - Laura Cooper and David Hale

Lawmakers will hear from Cooper and Hale beginning at 2:30 p.m. EST. Cooper testified in her deposition last month that her role was to build "the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist Russian aggression."

She is expected to be questioned about the delayed aid and her concerns. Cooper had testified she'd had a "very strong inference" that the aid was delayed after speaking with Volker. Text messages from Volker, she said, implied that Zelensky's meeting with Trump was conditioned on his willingness to investigate the Bidens.

Hale's questioning is expected to focus on the dismissal of Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Hale said in his deposition Yovanovitch had done "a very good job" prior to her replacement in May.