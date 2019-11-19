Vehicles from U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade are seen outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Trump made an unscheduled visit there Saturday. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's physician says an unscheduled visit by the commander in chief to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last weekend was a "routine" planned check up, and no cause for alarm.

Presidential physician Dr. Sean P. Conley outlined Trump's visit as an "interim check up" in a memo late Monday and assured Americans he is in good health.

The unannounced visit Saturday led to reports and questions about Trump's health. The White House said it was part of his annual physical.

"After a little more than an hour of examination, labs and discussions, the president took a brief tour of the hospital to visit with some of the medical staff as well as to speak with the family of a soldier undergoing surgery," Conley said in his memo. "Despite some of the speculation, the president has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues. Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations."

Conley said Trump's appointment was off the record because of scheduling uncertainties. He also said Trump allowed him to share his total cholesterol levels -- a high-density lipoprotein level of 70 and low-density lipoprotein level of 84.

"Primary preventative medical care is something that occurs continuously throughout the year, it is not just a single annual event," he added. "As such, I will continue to monitor the president's health, planning on a more comprehensive examination after the New Year."