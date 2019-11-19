Happening Now
Watch live: Officials Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams testify in impeachment hearing
Chick-fil-A to stop funding groups that oppose gay rights
New York man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Ilhan Omar
Fresno police create Asian gangs task force in 'targeted' party shooting
Storms to disrupt Thanksgiving travel across U.S.
FDA begins testing romaine lettuce after E. coli outbreaks sicken hundreds
9/11 Memorial & Museum's 'Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden' preview
9/11 Memorial & Museum's 'Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden' preview

Lin-Manuel Miranda was 'terrified' during portrait sitting
Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski to launch Super Bowl music festival
Sweden drops rape charges against Julian Assange
NASA adds 5 more companies to bid for work on moon mission
Willow Palin gives birth to twin girls: 'We are so in love'
 
