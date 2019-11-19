Man pleads not guilty to selling ammunition to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

An Arizona man accused of selling illegally manufactured ammunition to Las Vegas mass shooting gunman Stephen Paddock pleaded guilty on Tuesday. File Photo by Ronda Churchill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Arizona man accused of selling illegally manufactured ammunition to the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Douglas Haig, 57, entered the guilty plea to one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license after investigators found ammunition in boxes marked with Haig's address in gunman Stephen Paddock's hotel room after the shooting.

Investigators also found ammunition Haig sold to Paddock loaded into weapons found at the scene, but he was never accused of having advance knowledge of Paddock's plans to carry out the shooting.

"It is important to note Doug had no indication whatsoever about Stephen Paddock's plans," Haig's attorney, Marc Victor, said. "Doug was absolutely devastated when he learned of the tragedy on Oct. 1, 2017. He was particularly devastated to learn he had previously sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock."

Haig faces up to five years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 19.

Paddock shot and killed 58 people and injured more than 500 more as he fired onto the Las Vegas Strip from his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay suite before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot injury to his head.

On Tuesday, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Coroner Department announced that one of the hundreds of people who were injured in the shooting had died.

Kimberly Gervais, 57, died on Friday, two years after she sustained spinal injuries during the shooting.

Gervais had been recovering at a nursing facility in Redlands, Calf., and the coroner said an autopsy would be conducted to determine her cause of death.