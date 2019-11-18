U.S. sanctions companies, individuals for supporting Islamic State

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday sanctioned two people and four companies with connections in Syria, Turkey, the Persian Gulf and Europe for providing financial assistance to the Islamic State.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it also targeted the Afghanistan-based Nejaat Social Welfare Organization and two of its senior officials for transferring funds to IS's Afghanistan branch under the guise of charity.

They were sanctioned under an executive order that targets terrorists and those who have provided material support to the terrorist organization.

Sahloul Money Exchange Company, Al Sultan Money Transfer Company, Tawasul Company and ACL Ithalat Ihracat and individuals Ahmet Bayaltun, Ismail Bayaltun, Rohullah Wakil and Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan were all targeted by Monday's sanctions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions are evidence of the United States' determination to destroy IS following the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi late last month.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a U.S. mission to capture the head of IS who was hiding in a compound in Syria on Oct. 26.

"Following the highly successful operation against al-Baghdadi, the Trump administration is resolved to completely destroy [IS]'s remaining network of terror cells," Mnuchin said in a statement. "The Treasury Department contributes to this effort in several ways, including by degrading [IS]'s ability to recruit and arm fighters globally by stamping out its financial footholds."

The Treasury said the United States plans to nominate these targets to the United Nations ISIL and al-Qa'ida Sanctions List, which would subject them to asset freezes and travel bans on top of those applied by the United States.