Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two people were shot dead Monday at a Walmart in Duncan, Okla., a few miles from the Oklahoma-Texas border, authorities said.

Duncan Police said the suspected shooter is also dead, but did not initially provide further details.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said all three were killed in the store's parking lot, and the dead included two males and one female.

The Red River Technology Center and Duncan Public Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Monday's shooting occurred four days after a Walmart reopened in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people died in an Aug. 3 attack.