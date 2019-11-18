Chick-fil-A to stop funding groups that oppose gay rights

A gay rights activist attends a "kiss-in" outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Restaurant franchise Chick-fil-A announced Monday it will no longer donate money to organizations that oppose same-sex and transgender rights.

The Georgia-based chain has donated for years to more than 300 charities, but the company said it will narrow the list to three categories -- education, homelessness and hunger.

Among the groups that will no longer receive support is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, whose mission statement maintains that marriage is the union of a man and woman. Chick-fil-A had previously given nearly $2 million to the FCA and similar groups.

The change will begin Jan. 1.

"There's no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are," Chick-fil-A President Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. "There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message."

The restaurant had pledged to give about $9 million in 2020 to groups that include Junior Achievement USA and Covenant House International. That amount includes $25,000 to a local food bank each time Chick-fil-A opens a new restaurant.

"This provides more focus and clarity," Tassopoulos added. "We think [education, hunger and homelessness] are critical issues in communities where we do business."

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has previously been vocal about his opposition to gay marriage.