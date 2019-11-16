Salmonella concerns prompt recall of some Quest cat food nationwide

The company announced a recall Thursday on some Quest cat food. Photo by FDA

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Utah company has recalled 2-pound bags of frozen Quest cat food nationwide over potential salmonella contamination.

A company announcement said this week that salmonella, which may cause nausea and fever symptoms, could affect not only animals, but also humans handling products if they do not wash their hands thoroughly afterwards.

No illnesses have been reported.

Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood, Utah, is conducting the voluntary recall of one lot of beef type Quest cat food.

It was initiated after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture notified the firm that a sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella.

"The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result," the announcement said. "Salmonella is not evenly distributed throughout a lot which is why it could have been found on a small sample that the Minnesota department of agriculture took."

The items were distributed nationwide and identified with UPC-6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128, the announcement said. Customers who have purchased the items are encouraged to return them to retail stores where they bought the products for a full refund.