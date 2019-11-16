Democrat John Bel Edwards narrowly wins second term as governor

Democrat John Bel Edwards won his second term as Louisiana governor Saturday night. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Democrat John Bel Edwards won his second term as Louisiana's governor by 1 1/2 percentage points in a runoff against Republican Eddie Risponse on Saturday night.

With more than 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Edwards had 40,000-vote lead -- 773,094 to 733,151, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. WWL-TV and CNN projected a victory for the Democrat about two hours after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Only seven of the 3,934 precincts had not reported results

Edwards is the only Democrat in the deep south. Last month, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear unseated Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky. The Republicans will hold 26 of the governorships and the Democrats 24.

Edwards, 53, was backed by urban ministers, organized labor and African-American politicians. He's the only Democrat elected statewide.

Rispone, a 70-year-old businessman was making his first run for public office. President Donald Trump campaigned for him twice in the past 10 days and he posted several messages on Twitter on Saturday.

In 2016, Trump won the state by 20 percentage points.

In the jungle primary on Oct. 12, Edwards failed to win a majority of the votes with 47 percent. Rispone, was in second place with 27 percent, and close behind was U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, 65, with 24 percent. The remaining 3 percent of the votes were received by a Democrat, Republican and independent.

Edwards won the office four years ago against Republican candidate David Vitter, who was embroiled in a prostitution scandal at the time. Edwards was the minority leader of the Louisiana House of Representatives before being elected governor in 2015.

Edwards has appealed to independents and Republicans with a conservative, pro-life and pro-guns stance, Michael Henderson, a Louisiana State University professor, told The Advocate.