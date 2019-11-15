Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Classes are canceled Friday in a Los Angeles-area school district, a day after 16-year-old boy shot several students and turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Investigators said the boy opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita with a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, striking five students in less than 20 seconds. They said surveillance video showed that he carried the gun in his backpack.

The suspected shooter has not officially been named by police.

"From the time that he withdrew the handgun from his backpack to the time he was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head, was about 16 seconds," Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Capt. Kent Wegener said.

"He had just dropped off a family member at the school and was exiting," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said of Finn. "When he saw all the children running away from the sound of the gunfire."

Authorities said the boy shot himself in the head and was hospitalized with several of his victims after the attack Thursday. Officials said he is in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy died of their injuries. School officials said the three other wounded students are in stable condition.

Neighbors and acquaintances said they remember him as a quiet boy.

"Over the years we stopped talking -- it was like a disconnect between us," former friend Ryan McCracken told KTLA-TV. "He just went his own path.

"His father passed ... a little over a year go. His dad -- I know he used to make bullets, so I'm assuming he had guns and stuff like that."

"You're always looking, as a community, for ways you can reach out to the person next to you, someone you know is going through something," neighbor Jared Axen said. "What's hard is that the answer you sometimes get is, 'Oh, I'm fine.'

"I've known the whole family my whole life. It's just -- it's so surprising."

Paul Delacourt, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said the bureau is aiding in the investigation and that there's no indication the shooter had any accomplices.

Investigators are still looking for a motive, although they said the boy carried out the attack on his 16th birthday.