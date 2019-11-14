Police say 5 shot at LA-area high school, gunman still at large

Parents and authorities gather at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday to reunite with children following a shooting at a nearby high school. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Authorities gather near a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday after at least five people were shot. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured at a Los Angeles-area high school Thursday, authorities said, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the assailant.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Henry Mayo Hospital said three of the injured are in critical condition and a fourth was in "good" condition.

Officials cited five injured and media reported all five were shot. Nearby roads were closed and other schools in the area have also been locked down, Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami said.

The shooting occurred before classes began Thursday.

"[My son] called me and said that his friends called him and told him not to come to school because he heard gunshots," one parent told KCBS-TV.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office described the gunman as an Asian in black clothing.

Police set up a location at a nearby park for parents to retrieve their children.

This is a developing story