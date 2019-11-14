The 39th U.S. president didn't experience any complications from recent surgery. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is walking and "in good spirits" one day after undergoing brain surgery, his pastor Rev. Tony Lowden said.

Carter went to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta Monday after a series of falls that led to bleeding near his brain. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

There were no complications from the surgery but it's unclear how long the 39th president will be in the hospital.

He "will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation," said spokesperson Deanna Congileo.

At 95, Carter is the oldest living U.S. president in history.

Lowden drove from Carter's hometown of Plains, Ga., and took about a dozen well wishers with him.

"His spirits are good and he is up and walking," Lowden said. "Everyone is praying and concerned about him and making sure that he is OK."

Carter has taught Sunday school at Lowden's Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for 40 years. Carter broke his hip in May and fractured his pelvis in October. Last month's fall left him with 14 stitches and a bruise above his left eye. He later traveled to Nashville to work for a Habitat for Humanity event.

"I am going to tell him that we have everything in order at the church and he doesn't have to worry about anything," Lowden said. "There is no need to rush."