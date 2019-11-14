Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick enters presidential race

A late entry to the field, Patrick said the 2020 election is abut the "character of the country. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick joined the Democratic race for president on Thursday, saying he was compelled to run amid concerns the field lacks a clear favorite to take on President Donald Trump.

Patrick, 63, announced his candidacy in a video posted online Thursday, just ahead of a Friday deadline to register for the New Hampshire primary in February.

"This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you," Patrick said. "This won't be easy and it shouldn't be. But I'm placing my faith in the people who feel left out and left back who just want a fair shot at a better future."

Patrick joins a field that includes presumed front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

RELATED 2020 race for president: Who's running In a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for everyone: I am today announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.https://t.co/hObdLNiFMJ pic.twitter.com/fGmI0qxkxS— Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) November 14, 2019

"I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field," Patrick said in the video. "But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country."

Like former President Barack Obama, Patrick grew up on the south side of Chicago with his mother and grandmother. He said in his announcement video they lived for a time on welfare.

"We were not poor, just broke," he said. "Because 'broke,' she said, is temporary."

Patrick said he was the first in his family to attend college, and held jobs in business before he got into government.

"Over the years I've seen the path to that [American] dream gradually closing off bit by bit," he said.

Patrick was at one time considered by some a potential replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court following the 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. The seat was ultimately filled by Brett Kavanaugh.