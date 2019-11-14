At least 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at LA-area high school

Parents and authorities gather at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday to reunite with children following a shooting at a nearby high school. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Authorities gather near a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday after at least five people were shot. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old student opened fire at a Southern California high school Thursday, killing at least two students and injuring three others, local authorities said.

The male suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener said.

Authorities said the shooting happened at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, shortly before classes began.

Police initially believed the suspect fled the campus after the shooting and conducted an hourlong search of the nearby area. They placed the high school and other nearby campuses on lockdown during the search.

They later determined he was one of the hospitalized students.

"Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Among the four students transported to Henry Mayor Newhall Hospital, two died -- a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Three other victims -- a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy -- were being treated for their injuries.

Wegener said the suspect pulled a .45-caliber handgun from his school bag and opened fire in the campus' quad around 7:30 a.m. There were no bullets left in the firearm when investigators recovered it.

Police said they believe the shooter acted alone.

Police set up a location at a nearby park for parents to retrieve their children.

"[My son] called me and said that his friends called him and told him not to come to school because he heard gunshots," one parent told KCBS-TV.

The offices of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump said they were monitoring news of the shooting.