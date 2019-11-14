At least 1 dead, several injured in shooting at LA-area high school

Parents and authorities gather at Central Park in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday to reunite with children following a shooting at a nearby high school. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Authorities gather near a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., Thursday after at least five people were shot. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Twitter

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a man they say opened fire inside a Los Angeles-area high school Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

Sheriff's deputies said the shooting occurred at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Hospital officials said one victim, a female, died of her injuries and two male patients are in critical condition. Another male patient is in "good" condition, it added.

Authorities said the unidentified suspect was captured and taken to a hospital. They did not give details on his condition or specify his injuries.

"Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooter or the victims are students or adults. The Los Angeles Times and KNBC-TV reported that classmates identified the shooter as a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities closed nearby roads and locked down area schools while they searched for the gunman, who was described as an Asian male in black clothing.

The shooting occurred before classes began Thursday.

"[My son] called me and said that his friends called him and told him not to come to school because he heard gunshots," one parent told KCBS-TV.

Police set up a location at a nearby park for parents to retrieve their children.