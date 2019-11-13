Swarovski tree topper with 3M crystals placed atop Rockefeller tree

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Workers lifted a 900-pound Swarovski crystal tree topper to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Wednesday, bringing the famed New York City icon one step closer to the holiday season.

The sparkling star was placed on the tree four days after the 77-foot-tall Norway spruce arrived from Florida, N.Y.

Architect Daniel Libeskind, who created the master plan for the World Trade Center, designed this year's star topper. It is 9 feet 4 inches in diameter and includes 3 million Swarovski crystals.

The topper and the rest of the tree will be lit up Dec. 4 with performances by Idina Menzel, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Lea Michele.

This year's tree came from Carol Schultz, who said she planted it at her home in 1959 when it was 4 feet tall. She told WNBC-TV in New York City she had the plant on her coffee table initially before moving it outside.