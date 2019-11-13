Fire leaves Worcester, Mass., firefighter dead, others injured

The Worcester Fire Department said Lt. Jason Menard while trying to save a fellow firefighter during a blaze. Photo courtesy of the Worcester Fire Department

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A fire at a residence in Worcester, Mass., left one firefighter dead and five other people injured early Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

Fire Lt. Jason Menard, 39, died while battling the blaze about 35 miles west of Boston.

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said four other firefighters and one civilian were transported to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the fire. One firefighter was in serious but stable condition.

"This is an extremely difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department," Lavoie said. "Lieutenant Menard's heroic actions saved the life of one of his crew members."

The department said firefighters believed a baby was possibly trapped on the third floor of the building, one floor above the fire. An adult female sustained serious injuries and all other occupants of the building were accounted for.

Menard is survived by his wife, Tina, three children and his parents.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lieutenant Menard's family," Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said.

The fire department, Worcester Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were investigating the cause of the fire.