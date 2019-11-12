Jimmy Carter recovering at hospital following surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter has suffered a series of injuries from falls in the past few months. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering at a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain, his foundation said.

Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Monday to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma. The Carter Center said in a statement Tuesday that there were no complications from the operation and that he will remain in hospital under observation for "as long as advisable."

"President and Mrs. [Rosalynn] Carter thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received," The Carter Center said.

On Monday, the center said the subdural hematoma was caused by a series of recent falls the oldest-living president in U.S. history had recently suffered.

In October, Carter, 95, was admitted to the hospital twice, once for a fractured pelvis and once for a gash to his forehead that required 14 stitches. Both injuries were sustained in falls at his Plains residence.

He also underwent surgery in May to repair a broken hip. In 2017, he underwent treatment for brain cancer.