Facebook unveils new application-wide payment tool

The new payment tool will allow users to complete transactions across Facebook-owned applications. File Photo by Twin Design/Shutterstock/UPI

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Social giant Facebook unveiled a new tool Tuesday it says will allow users to make payments across the company's suite of applications.

Facebook Pay will launch this week in the United States as a means to pay for fundraisers, in-game purchases and event tickets, Facebook executive Deborah Liu wrote in a blog post.

It can also be used now for "person-to-person" Messenger payments and Facebook Marketplace, and will soon be usable on Instagram and WhatsApp.

"People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other," Liu wrote. "Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected."

Users can add Facebook Pay as their preferred payment method, the company said, and is available for most cards and Paypal. The tool makes it easier to understand which payment services are a part of Facebook, Liu added.

She emphasized that Facebook Pay is separate from Calibra, the company's digital wallet for its forthcoming Libra cryptocurrency.