Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Rep. Peter King announced Monday he's decided not to run for re-election next year -- after 14 terms in the House -- to spend more time with family.

King, who has represented New York's 2nd District since 1993, said being in Washington, D.C., away from home, for more than a quarter-century has been difficult.

"I made this decision after much discussion with my wife Rosemary; my son Sean; and my daughter Erin," King wrote in a Facebook post. "The prime reason for my decision was that after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C., it is time to end the weekly commute and be home in Seaford (N.Y.)"

"This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren."

King noted that his polling numbers "are as strong as they have ever been" and he has more than $1 million in campaign funds available. He touted his accomplishments, including fighting for the family members and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks -- and said he's proud to have worked in a bipartisan manner with former President Bill Clinton on the Good Friday Agreement, which ended centuries of warfare in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"In the coming weeks and during the next year I intend to vote against President [Donald] Trump's impeachment and will support the president's bid for reelection," King added.

King is the 16th House Republican to announce their departure from Congress after the 2020 vote. Three GOP senators have also said they won't run again. So far, five Democratic House lawmakers have also said they won't run again next year.