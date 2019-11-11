Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for brain procedure

Former President of the United States has been admitted to the hospital to undergo a brain procedure. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted Monday to a Georgia hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, his foundation said.

In a statement, the Carter Center said the procedure was scheduled for Tuesday at the Emory University Hospital and the former president was "resting comfortably."

"His wife, Rosalynn, is with him," the center said.

Carter has suffered from a spat of injuries caused by falls in the past few months, most recently in late October when he was admitted to the hospital for a fractured pelvis that he sustained from a fall at his home.

Earlier in the month, Carter received 14 stitches to his forehead and a black eye from a fall while getting ready for church.

In May, he also underwent surgery to repair a broken hip sustained from a fall at his Plains residence.

Carter, 95, is the oldest living president in U.S. history and has suffered from health problems in recent years, including undergoing treatment in 2017 for brain cancer.