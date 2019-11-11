Google celebrates Veterans Day with a new Doodle

Google is presenting a painting by veteran Pete Damon in celebration of Veterans Day. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Veterans Day 2019 with new artwork from veteran and guest artist Pete Damon.

Google's homage features Damon's painting which features two children setting up a number of American flags for Veterans Day.

One of the children is wearing a sailor's cap and a navy blue shirt while the other is donning camouflage. The artwork, titled Paying Tribute, is meant to honor all of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"With this piece, I hope people will realize and appreciate the personal sacrifice that all who serve in the military endure securing the liberty of all Americans. I particularly hope that people will recognize the importance of teaching children to honor their service," Damon said.

Veterans Day, originally titled Armistice Day, was first created to celebrate the end of World War I. It was made a legal holiday in 1954 and was given a new name to be more inclusive for all veterans who have served.