Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, dies at 60

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bernard J. Tyson, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, died unexpectedly Sunday in his sleep at the age of 60, the not-for-profit healthcare company said.
"On behalf of our board of directors, employees and physicians, we extend our deepest sympathies to Bernard's family during this very difficult time," the company said in a statement. "An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable healthcare for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve."
Tyson spent more than 30 years with the company serving in an array of roles from hospital administrator to division president before being named CEO in 2013 and chairman of the board of directors in 2014, according to his bio on the company website.
Under his stewardship, the healthcare provider said it expanded from 9.1 million members to 12.3 million members to date and its annual revenue grew from $53 billion to $82.8 billion.
Gregory A. Adams, executive vice president and group president, has been named interim chairman and CEO, effective immediately, the company said.
"Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader and an honorable man," said board member Edward Pei. "The board has full confidence in Greg Adams' ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition."
The cause of his death was not disclosed. The day before his death, Tyson participated in Afro Tech, a convention for black entrepreneurs in Oakland, Calif.
"We're honored to have shared his presence and learned about his journey at [Afro Tech]," the event said on Twitter. "We join his loved ones in mourning this loss and celebrating his legacy."
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, called Tyson one of "the world's greatest CEOs."
"A light unto this world has gone out. Bernard Tyson, our loving friend and board member, has passed away," the entrepreneur said via Twitter. "He always did so much for others and the world."
Tyson is survived by his wife, Denis Bradley-Tyson, and three sons.
Notable deaths of 2019
Rep. John Conyers of Michigan speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Denver in 2008. Conyers, who served five decades in Congress, died October 27 at
age 90. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Bill Macy
Bill Macy, cast member of the new film, "Surviving Christmas," arrives at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2004. The actor died October 17
at the age of 97. File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Elijah Cummings
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who served 12 terms in Congress
, died October 17 at age 68. Cummings served as chairman of the House oversight committee, one of three panels driving the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Robert Forster
Robert Forster arrives for the premiere of "What They Had" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2018. The actor known for his roles in "Last Man Standing" and "Twin Peaks," died October 11
. He was 78. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Rip Taylor
Entertainer Rip Taylor rides in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2010. The campy comedian and actor known for throwing confetti, wearing flamboyant outfits and crying for laughs, died October 6. He was 84. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll arrives for the Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2013. The actress died Oct. 4 after a long battle with cancer. She was 84. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jessye Norman
Jessye Norman arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., in 2013. The opera singer died Sept. 30. She was 74. File Photo by Ron Sachs /Pool/UPI | License Photo
Busbee
Songwriter Busbee, born Michael James Ryan, arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2017. The hit songwriter and producer best known for his work with Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum died September 29. He was 43. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jacques Chirac
President Jacques Chirac of France addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2006 in New York. The longtime politician died September 26 in Paris. He was 86.
File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Robert Hunter
Robert Hunter arrives on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 induction and awards gala in 2015. The Grateful Dead lyricist died September 23.
He was 78. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Ric Ocasek
Ric Ocasek attends the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2015. The singer was
found dead September 15 in his home in New York City. He was 75. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Eddie Money
Eddie Money performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., in 2011. Money died on
September 13. He had been battling Stage 4 esophageal cancer. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Chris Duncan
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan emerges from the dugout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 5, 2009. Duncan, who later went on to become a radio show host, died of brain cancer September 6, seven years after he was diagnosed. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Valerie Harper
Valerie Harper arrives for the Friars Club Roast of Betty White at the Sheraton Hotel in New York on May 16, 2012. Harper, best known for her role as Rhoda in the titular comedy series and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died August 30
, more than five years after doctors diagnosed her with terminal brain cancer. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
David Koch
Billionaire New York City philanthropist David Koch attends the Americans for Prosperity Foundation fourth annual "Defending the American Dream" summit in Washington D.C. on August 27, 2010. Koch died
at the age of 79 on August 23 after battling prostate cancer. Koch was best known for contributing to right-wing causes and politicians and also donated $1 billion to cultural and medical nonprofit organizations. Along with his brother, Koch ran Koch Industries, a conglomerate of oil and gas, chemical production and textile manufacturing. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Peter Fonda
Actor Peter Fonda, known for iconic roles in "Easy Rider" and "Ulee's Gold," died of lung cancer
on August 16. He was 79. Fonda is shown here in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo
Toni Morrison
American novelist Toni Morrison attends a reception at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Paris on September 21, 2012. Morrison, the first African American to win the Nobel Prize for literature, died
August 5 at a New York hospital at age 88. She is best known for works including Beloved, Tar Baby, Song of Solomon, Sula and The Bluest Eye. Morrison was a professor at Yale and Princeton universities. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Hal Prince
Harold 'Hal' Prince (L) and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber take part in curtain call ceremonies on January 9, 2006 at New York's Majestic Theatre. The famed Broadway director and producer died July 31
at age 91. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Nick Buoniconti
Nick Buoniconti arrives on the red carpet at the Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to cure Paralysis at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City in 2014. The Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer died July 30
at age 78. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Robert Morgenthau
Robert Morgenthau, former district attorney for New York County, N.Y, testifies on Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor during Sotomayor's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 16, 2009. Morgenthau died
a week shy of his 100th birthday on July 21. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mitch Petrus
New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus (R) toss signed footballs to fans alongside defensive end Justin Trattou during media day prior to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis on January 31, 2012. Petrus died
on July 18 of heatstroke at age 32. Petrus (R) played in the NFL for three seasons after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
John Paul Stevens
John Paul Stevens is seen after the Supreme Court Justices of the United States posed for their group photo on September 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Stevens died
at the age of 99 on July 16 due to complications following a stroke he experienced the day before. Stevens served for 35 years on the Supreme Court after being nominated by Republican President Gerald Ford in 1975, and was known for voting to limit the use of the death penalty, uphold affirmative action and broadening Roe vs. Wade. File Pool Photo by Gary Fabiano/UPI | License Photo
Pernell "Sweetpea" Whitaker
Pernell "Sweetpea" Whitaker (R) had a 40-4-1 career record with 17 knockouts. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics and beat Juan Nazario in a 1990 WBA/IBF/WBC lightweight championship bout (pictured). Whitaker died
on July 14 after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 55. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Rip Torn
Rip Torn, a cast member in "Yours, Mine & Ours" arrives for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. Torn of the acclaimed "The Larry Sanders Show" died
Tuesday at his Lakeville, Conn., home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page at his side. He was 88. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
H. Ross Perot
H. Ross Perot attends the dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Va. on October 14, 2006. The two-time independent presidential candidate and billionaire Texas businessman died
July 9 after months of battling cancer, his family said. He was 89. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce arrives for the premiere of "The Lone Ranger" in Anaheim, Calif. on June 22, 2013. Boyce, a popular actor on the Disney Channel, died
at the age of 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Tyler Skaggs
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning in St. Louis on June 23, 2019. Skaggs, at 27 years old, was found dead
in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. Police do not suspect foul play and a cause of death has not yet been determined. Skaggs played five years for the Angels. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Beth Chapman
Duane "Dog" (L) and Beth Chapman arrive on the red carpet for the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 6, 2013. Beth Chapman, a bounty hunter and television personality who starred with her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, on the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," died
at age 51 at a hospital in Honolulu. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Mohamed Morsi
Mohamed Morsi, then President of Egypt, addresses to the 67th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 26, 2012 in New York City. Morsi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt but was deposed a year after he took office. Morsi died
June 17 during his trial on espionage charges. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Dr. John
Dr. John arrives on the red carpet at God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert in New York City on March 9, 2017. The New Orleans music legend Dr. John, real name Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., died
June 6 from a heart attack. Dr. John was best known for his psychedelic and funk music along with his voodoo-inspired persona. He died at the age of 77. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Thad Cochran
Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., attends the opening of the U.S. International Pavillion near Paris on June 15, 2015. Cochran died
at a veterans' home in Oxford at the age of 81 on May 30. The Mississippi Republican served in Congress for more than four decades before his retirement. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Bill Buckner
Boston Red Sox legend Bill Buckner throws out the first pitch of the Red Sox home opener against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston on April 8, 2008. Buckner died May 27
after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 69. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Bart Starr
Former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr accepts the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award on behalf of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Dallas on February 2, 2011. Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, had been in failing health since suffering two heart attacks and a stroke in 2014. Starr died
May 26 at the age of 85. He is the only quarterback in league history to win five NFL titles in a decade. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
I.M. Pei
Architect I.M. Pei chats with members attending the 12th Annual Committee of 100 conference -- which he founded in 1991-- on April 24, 2003. The world-renowned architect died at the age of 102
on May 16. Photo by ep/Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Grumpy Cat
Grumpy Cat sits on a pillow at a special appearance at Bleecker Street Records in New York City on July 16, 2014. The Internet-famous feline, real name Tardar Sauce, died
of complications from a recent urinary tract infection at the age of 7 on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tim Conway
Comedian Tim Conway poses for photographers at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles on January 30, 2011. Conway, a television and film actor best known for starring in "The Carol Burnett Show," died
at the age of 85 on May 14. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE
Doris Day
Doris Day (L) with former President Ronald Reagan during his years as an actor in the 1952 film "The Winning Team." Day, a Hollywood screen legend, singer and animal welfare advocate, died
at the age of 97 on May 13 in California. The actress headlined The Doris Day Show on CBS which ran for five seasons from 1968 to 1973. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Peggy Lipton
Cast member Peggy Lipton attends the premiere of "When In Rome" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2010. The "Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks" actress died
of cancer at the age of 72 on May 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Peter Mayhew
Cast member Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. Mayhew, best known as the actor who played Chewbecca in the Star Wars films, died
on April 30 at his home in North Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Ellen Tauscher
Then Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ellen Tauscher testifies before a House Armed Services Committee Hearing on October 1, 2009. The former congresswoman and senior arms-control adviser to President Barack Obama died
at the age of 67 on April 30. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
John Singleton
Director John Singleton arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Singleton died
12 days after having having a stroke in Los Angeles on April 29. Singleton was the first black and youngest filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director in 1991 for Boyz N the Hood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Richard Lugar
Then Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2010. The six-term Republican senator and former Indianapolis mayor died
at the age of 87 on April 28 due to complications from chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ernest Hollings
Then Sen. Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., makes a statement on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2003. The longtime U.S. Senator Hollings, also a past South Carolina governor, died
April 6 at age 97. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Seymour Cassel
Seymour Cassel arrives for the premiere of his new movie "Lonesome Jim" in New York City on March 21, 2006. Cassel, best known for starring in a number of films from directors John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, died
from complications of Alzheimer's disease on April 6 at 84 years old. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom are pictured arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Ermias Ashgedom -- better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle -- was shot dead
in Los Angeles on March 31 a day before he was set to meet with police to discuss gang violence. Hours before he was shot Sunday, Nipsey Hussle tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Agnes Varda
Agnes Varda arrives at the award photo call after receiving the "Honorary Palme d'Or" prize during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2015. The French film director, known
for her films "Cléo from 5 to 7" and Vagabond" died of cancer in her home at the age of 90. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alan Kruege
Alan Krueger, then-President Obama's nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, is seen as Obama introduces him in the Rose Garden at the White House on August 29, 2011. Krueger died
the weekend of March 16 at age 58. Krueger served as chief economist at the Department of Labor for President Bill Clinton, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Barack Obama and was a professor of political economy at Princeton. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ted Lindsay
Ted Lindsay, former player of the Detroit Red Wings, arrives for the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas on June 20, 2012. Lindsay died
March 4 at age 93. The 1966 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played 17 seasons, including 14 years with the Red Wings and three years with the Chicago Black Hawks. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Luke Perry
Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and "Riverdale" star, died
on March 4 after having a "massive" stroke. Perry was 52. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keith Flint
Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France on July 18, 2015. Flint died
on March 4 at his home in Essex, England at 49 years old. Flint, known for his colorful, spiked hair and high-energy performances, originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming their frontman. Photo by Hugo Marie/ EPA-EFE
Katherine Helmond
Actress Katherine Helmond, the voice of Lizzie in "Cars," dodges raindrops as she walks the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on May 26, 2006. Helmond died
on March 1 of complications from Alzheimer's disease at age 89. Helmond was best known for her role as as Mona Robinson on "Who's the Boss?" File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo
Peter Tork
Peter Tork with The Monkees perform at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla. on July 27, 2013. Tork, a bass player and keyboardist for the Monkees, died
February 21 at age 77. The Monkees sold millions of albums and released No. 1 hits, including "I'm a Believer." File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Don Newcombe
Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a press conference in center field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 2, 2012. Newcombe died
on February 19 at 92 years old after a lengthy illness. Newcombe won the first Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball history in 1956. He also won the National League MVP award that season. File Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea | License Photo
Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld arrives on the red carpet at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Lagerfeld, fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director, died
at 85 years old on February 19 in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lee Radziwill
Lee Radziwill leads the way for her sister, Jacqueline Onassis, as they attend Caroline Kennedy's graduation at Concord Academy on June 5, 1975. Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died
of natural causes on February 15. She was 85. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Rep. Walter Jones
Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks with members of the press at a news conference on June 16, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Barely a month after beginning his 13th term in Congress, longtime North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones died
on February 10 -- his 76th birthday -- after being in hospice care for a month. Jones is perhaps best known for expressing regret over his 2003 vote authorizing the President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo
John Dingell
Then-Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., attends at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on July 27, 2011. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died
February 7 at the age of 92. He had cancer. Dingell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Frank Robinson
Baseball legend Frank Robinson throws out the honorary first pitch before game three of the NLDS playoff on October 10, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The Baseball Hall of Famer died
February 7 at age 83. Robinson was the first manager of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Kristoff St. John
"Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John, shown here accepting a Daytime Emmy Award in 2008, died February 3
at his California home. He was 52. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
James Ingram
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, shown here in 2004, died at age 66.
He was known for songs "One Hundred Ways" and "Yah Mo B There." File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo
Carol Channing
Broadway singer Carol Channing, shown at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, died January 15
of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The actress, known for her work in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," was 97. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Patricia Wald
Patricia Wald, the first woman to preside over the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, died January 12
of pancreatic cancer. She was 90. In 2013, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Defense Secretary Harold Brown
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Harold Brown (R) died January 4
at his California home. Brown served under President Jimmy Carter and was the first scientist to run the Pentagon. He is pictured conferring with Sen. John Warner, R-Va., in December 1979. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI | License Photo