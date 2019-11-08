Toxic chemical mixture kills general manager at Boston-area restaurant

An employee unwittingly mixed two dangerous chemicals at the restaurant Thursday night, officials said. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Local and federal authorities are trying to determine what series of events caused a lethal combination of cleaning agents that killed the general manager of a Boston-area restaurant.

The general manager was exposed to the toxic mix late Thursday at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington, Mass., authorities said, as were two customers and 12 workers. Burlington is located about 10 miles northwest of downtown Boston.

Investigators said a worker had applied sodium hypochlorite from the cleaning product Super 8 on the floor, unaware that an acid-based cleaner had been spilled there. The combination of those chemicals produced a toxic reaction and was declared a high-priority hazardous incident.

"These two products are often used," interim Fire Chief Michael Patterson said. "But when they become mixed, that's when the problem occurs.

"The general manager unfortunately grabbed a squeegee and tried to push it outside, but he was quickly overcome. He began having problems breathing."

The unidentified general manager, who a friend said recently married and fathered a newborn baby, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The others were later discharged.

Local authorities and the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the incident.