White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been subpoenaed, but is still not likely to testify in the impeachment hearing. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was scheduled to testify Friday in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump -- but like several other administration officials, he disregarded a subpoena to appear for the congressional hearing.

Mulvaney was set to give a deposition before the three investigating House committees as a witness to Trump's Ukraine policy.

The White House had said Mulvaney wouldn't participate in what it called a "ridiculous, partisan, illegitimate proceeding." The House issued a subpoena for Mulvaney on Thursday.

Mulvaney and other White House officials have said they are immune to congressional subpoenas -- a claim now being examined by federal courts.

RELATED New impeachment transcripts show change in testimony by Trump diplomat

State Department official Catherine Croft testified last week that Mulvaney had put a hold on nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine four months ago -- before Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that spawned a whistle-blower report, and the impeachment investigation.

During the call, Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Investigators are trying to determine whether the Congress-approved military aid was tied to Trump's request for a personal political favor.

At a news conference last month, Mulvaney said Trump withheld the aid over concerns of corruption in the Ukrainian government and how the money would be spent. That claim is contradicted by the whistle-blower report and Trump diplomat Gordon Sondland, who said in supplemental testimony this week the withholding of aid was directly tied to the president's pressure for a Biden investigation.

Associate White House budget director Mark Sandy is also scheduled to testify Friday -- but like Mulvaney, he is not expected to appear.

Former national security adviser John Bolton defied the investigation Thursday by failing to appear for a deposition. His attorney threatened legal action if Bolton is subpoenaed.

The Trump administration's refusal to cooperate with House Democrats is no longer limited to the Ukraine scandal. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has also refused to testify as scheduled on Nov. 19, as part of a separate investigation involving student loans by the House education and labor committee.

That inquiry is examining the Education Department's refusal to provide debt relief to students "defrauded" by the defunct for-profit Corinthian Colleges. DeVos was held in contempt of court and fined $100,000 last month for violating an order to stop issuing collections to former Corinthian students. The department acknowledged it wrongly collected on loans of 16,000 borrowers.