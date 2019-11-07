Nov. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to present the Presidential Citizens Medal during a White House ceremony Thursday.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST in the East Room.

The medal is the second-highest civilian award in the United States and recognizes individuals who have "performed exemplary deeds or services for his or her country or fellow citizens."

Previous recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal include actors Elizabeth Taylor and Gary Sinise, baseball star Hank Aaron and boxer Muhammad Ali.