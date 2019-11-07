Three California firefighters injured while responding to Ranch Fire

Three firefighters were injured while responding to the 3,768-acre Ranch Fire in Northern California, officials said Thursday. Photo courtesy Cal Fire

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Three Calfornia firefighters were injured while battling the Ranch Fire on Thursday, officials said.

Cal Fire said the firefighters sustained injuries while combatting the 3,768-acre blaze in Northern California.

A total of 1,229 fire personnel have been deployed in response to the fire along with 120 fire engines, 22 bulldozers and 13 helicopters.

The blaze was 32 percent contained as of about noon Thursday, as firefighters worked to hold existing containment lines, mop up and patrol along the perimeter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.