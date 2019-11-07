Plane crashes into Southern California house, killing pilot

The residents of the home were uninjured after a plane crashed into it and caused a blaze. Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino County Fire Department

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A single-engine airplane crashed into a Southern California home Thursday, killing the pilot and setting the house ablaze, local fire officials said.

The aircraft crashed early in the morning in Upland, causing a "well-involved" fire.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the residents of the home were accounted for and uninjured. Firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Fire officials worked to preserve the scene for an investigation by the Upland Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.