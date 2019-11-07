Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at an immigration forum in Pasadena, Calif., on May 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders unveiled his plan for immigration Thursday, which vows to strip all actions taken by President Donald Trump, expand the DACA program and place a temporary moratorium on deportations.

The Vermont senator faults Trump for creating a humanitarian crisis at the southern border and said he will end the practice of separating families who enter the United States illegally.

The plan is titled "A Welcoming and Safe America For All."

"Bernie will overturn all of President Trump's actions to demonize and harm immigrants on the first day of his presidency," it states.

"Bernie will end the barbaric practice of ripping children from their parents and locking children in cages, thoroughly audit and close detention centers, and work to undo the damage President Trump has done to our immigrant community and our national character."

It adds that "decades of disastrous foreign policy decisions" in Latin America have driven the border crisis, and says Sanders will meet with Latin American leaders to find new solutions.

The plan would halt deportations pending a thorough audit of immigration practices, stop efforts to build Trump's border wall, eliminate the president's policy that orders migrants held in a "safe third country," and end the administration's "zero tolerance" policy for undocumented migrants.

Sanders said he supports the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- which allows migrants taken to the United States as children -- and would expand on it by offering legal status to its 1.8 million migrant "dreamers."

"He will expand and fully implement these programs to provide security and stability to these families, using his full executive authority to provide relief for parents and caregivers of citizens and lawful permanent residents," the plan states.

"He will go further, ensuring that the 85 percent of those undocumented immigrants who have lived, worked, and contributed in America for five or more years can live their life without fear of deportation."