2M pounds of chicken products recalled

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Arkansas-based food company has recalled more than 2 million pounds of poultry products because they may be contaminated with foreign objects such as metal, federal food safety officials said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Wednesday said the products, which include whole chicken legs, chicken wings, halal chicken legs, boneless, skinless chicken breasts and whole chickens, were produced between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. Each of the recalled products has the establishment number P-1949, P-486 or P-5837.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., produced and shipped the poultry products to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The FSIS said there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses related to the products.