Two escaped murder suspects arrested, returned to California jail

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were arrested and transported back to county jail after escaping on Sunday as they awaited trial for murder and other felonies. Photo courtesy Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two murder suspects who escaped from a California county jail were captured on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were both located, arrested and transported back to the county after escaping the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility on Sunday.

Capt. John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the pair were turned over to deputies at around 5 a.m. after receiving a tip that led to their capture in Tijuana.

Thornburg credited the U.S. Marshals service for helping to track down the pair, who will both be charged with escape.

The pair will be returned to the detention facility where they await trial on murder charges and numerous other felony charges.

They escaped the jail through a hole they'd cut in the ceiling of a communal bathroom that was a blind-spot from jail cameras, Thornburg said.