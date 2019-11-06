Crews are seen working on February 14 to replace a section of fence in Naco, Ariz., with a more modern security barrier. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Voters in Tucson defeated a "sanctuary city" immigration measure that would have restricted law enforcement from asking residents about their legal citizenship status.

The proposed law was a countermeasure to a controversial bill in 2010 that would have outlawed sanctuary cities in Arizona. It also would have required police to verify the status of anyone suspected of being in the United States unlawfully.

Tucson police restrict where and when officers can inquire about citizenship, but the proposal would've made Tucson the first Arizona city to officially limit cooperation with federal agents.

More than 71 percent of city voters defeated the Tucson Families Free and Together Initiative on Tuesday. Just 29 percent supported the proposal.

The People's Defense Initiative, a group that favored the proposal, said it still sees encouraging signs in the vote.

"Thousands of Tucsonans made clear their desire for new policies that protect the most vulnerable in our community," it said. "Through this effort, we were able to uplift an important city-wide conversation that changed Tucson for the better."

The initiative was opposed by Tucson's mayor, city councilors and law enforcement leaders.

Some state lawmakers have argued that sanctuary cities should bear related financial costs.

"If its voters decide to make Tucson a sanctuary city, they should be responsible for those costs," Republican Rep. Bret Roberts said last month.