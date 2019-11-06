President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Monday before he departs the White House for a trip to Lexington, Ky. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Fewer than two in five Americans say they have a favorable opinion of the U.S. Congress or the Trump administration, a survey showed Wednesday.

The Gallup poll said just 38 percent of U.S. adults approve the work of congressional Democrats -- and 34 percent said the same of Republicans.

Forty-one percent said they approve of President Donald Trump's efforts. The figure was 39 percent for Vice President Mike Pence, 40 percent for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 27 percent for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

No public official earned more than 40 percent support, the survey said.

The poll is similar to a Gallup survey from January, a possible signal that the ongoing House impeachment investigation is having a limited impact on the voting public.

Republican respondents favored Trump with an 84 percent rating, compared to just 7 percent of Democrats.

Gallup has tracked separate approval ratings for congressional Democrats and Republicans since 1999. Since then, the average support has been 41 percent for Democrats and 38 percent for Republicans.

Gallup polled more than 1,500 adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.