Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Seventeen-term Democratic Indiana congressman Peter Visclosky said Wednesday he will leave the House after his current term expires, declining to run for re-election next November.

Visclosky initially announced his decision in a social media post.

In a subsequent announcement, Visclosky hailed his longtime defense of labor movements and the steel industry in Indiana's 1st District. He didn't specify reasons for his departure, but said, "While some successes have been achieved, we still suffer from declining population [in the 1st District] -- including the loss of over 15,000 school children since 2010. And far too many people lack fulfilling employment, economic opportunity and the hope for a better future.

"Much work remains to be done."

Visclosky chairs the House appropriations committee's panel on defense spending and is a member of the House subcommittee on energy and water development..

Visclosky's district is expected to remain Democratic next November. It voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, although then-Republican candidate Donald Trump won the state popular vote. Visclosky defeated GOP hopeful Mark Leyva by 21 points in the 2018 midterms.

He is the eighth House Democrat to announce their departure from Congress after the 2020 vote. Nineteen Republicans have also done so.