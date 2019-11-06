House intelligence committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff speaks with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Monday about the impeachment investigation. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The House next week will hold the first public hearings on the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, lawmakers said Wednesday.

House intelligence committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff said the hearings will be held next Wednesday and Friday.

"Those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn first-hand about the facts of the president's misconduct," Schiff told reporters on Wednesday.

More hearings are expected, as the House intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees try to determine whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine this summer to pressure the Kiev government into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, a former Ukrainian gas company executive.

The hearings, which will be broadcast live, mark a new phase of the impeachment process. Committee members have heard testimony for weeks already, including remarks from all three witnesses scheduled to testify next week. Their prior testimony, however, was taken in private. Investigators this week released transcripts of some of their depositions.

Trump has so far been critical of and uncooperative with the House investigation, and has insisted he did nothing wrong with regard to Ukraine.

At the conclusion of the open hearings, Schiff is expected to issue a report on investigators' findings and recommendations. The House judiciary committee will then consider potential articles of impeachment.