Republican operative Roger Stone's trial starts this week. He faces seven charges, including lying to Congress about his association with WIkiLeaks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The trial of Republican operative Roger Stone starts this week in federal court in Washington D.C.

The trial could shed new light on connections between WikiLeaks, Russian intelligence and President Donald Trump's election campaign.

The Trump confidant is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice in connection to the Mueller probe, which investigated alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians in the 2016 election.

Stone pleaded not guilty to all seven charges, instead blaming "biased" officials within the "deep state" for abusing their powers.

RELATED Judge rejects motion to dismiss case against Roger Stone

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Monday that the parties are in "excellent shape to be prepared for tomorrow." Jury selection starts Tuesday and opening statements could be given as early as Wednesday.

Stone's trial could fill in some of the gaps that were redacted from the 448-page Mueller report.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation concluded earlier this year that though the Trump campaign "expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

RELATED Judge bans political strategist Roger Stone from social media

Stone has known Trump since the late 1970s and persuaded Trump to get into politics, serving as his presidential campaign adviser until he was forced out in 2015.

The indictment against Stone describes him as the conduit between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks, which disseminated stolen Democratic National Committee emails in the summer of 2016.

Stone was in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was confined to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London at the time. Assange was in contact with the Russian intelligence agency, the GRU, which hacked the DNC's email server.

RELATED Judge dismisses DNC hacking suit against Trump campaign

Some emails were released to the public, damaging Democratic candidates, including Trump's Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

There are also accusations that Stone was photographed outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, meaning that he visited Assange personally. There are also discussions between Stone and associates about the prospect of more WikiLeak dumps that could turn the course of the election.

Assange has since been arrested for other crimes and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

Stone is accused of lying to Congress about his communications with WikiLeaks. He was arrested in January.

Jackson has imposed several gag orders on Stone that prohibit him from speaking publicly or using social media. At one point, Stone threatened Jackson on social media.

Stone said he expects to be "fully vindicated" at the trial. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.