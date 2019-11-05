Texas police release suspect in homecoming party shooting

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Police in North Texas recommended Tuesday that a capital murder case be dropped for a man accused of opening fire at a homecoming party, killing two people last month.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released Brandon Gonzales from jail, saying that "due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovery of exculpatory evidence during the course of the investigation, we have requested the Hunt County District Attorney's Office take no action on Mr. Gonzales' case at this time."

Police arrested Gonzales less than 48 hours after the Oct. 26 shooting at a private venue just west of Greenville, Texas. An estimated 750 people were present at the venue for a celebration of Texas A&M University at Commerce's homecoming weekend.

Greenville is about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Kevin Berry Jr. and Byron Craven Jr., both 23, died in the shooting and 12 others sustained injuries.

Though he attended the party, Gonzales has maintained his innocence since his arrest. He said he wasn't inside the venue when the shooting happened.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said the department continued to investigate the shooting.

"Though individuals may have reasons for not wishing to come forward, we ask that they do so and tell law enforcement what you saw and heard that night no matter how small the information may be. They may not know the importance of any information they have," he said.